Difference between revisions of "Sheunesu Mupepereki"

Sheunesu Mupepereki is regarded by some to be a politically exposed person.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sheunesu Mupepereki was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sheunesu Mupepereki is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$82,466.00, not repaid.

