Shingai Mutasa is a Zimbabwean businessman with various interests around the country and within the region. He has been labelled as one of the country's richest men, having interests in construction, energy, and serves on the Boards on a number of companies.

Background

Shingayi Stanley Mutasa was born on 26 November 1958 and raised in Mutare.[1]

Educational Background

Shingai holds an Economics degree from the University College London.[2]

Career

Having completed his studies in the United Kingdom, Mutasa returned to Zimbabwe in 1980 where he got into the family business as a commodity broker.[2] He owns TA Holdings which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and BP's refined oil marketing assets in Zimbabwe. After several previous failed attempts to acquire TA Holdings, he eventually managed to acquire it in 1997 but the company was riddled with debt. He also has a 51,32% stake in Masawara plc[3] Mutasa is also the brains behind the construction of the tallest building in the capital known as Joina City. He serves on the board of several companies in Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa.





Purchasing Sable chemicals

Mutasa paid £15,2 million (US$20,5 million) to assume control over a sprawling business empire that has fertiliser manufacture Sable Chemicals and the Cresta Group of Hotels under its portfolio.



