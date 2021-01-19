Recently I allowed myself into a situation where I fell morally. I failed my wife and family, I failed the church that I am a part of. I therefore seek y9our forgiveness. I'm stepping down to introspect and be restored. I covet your prayers and support.

On 19 January 2021 a Facebook comment accusing religious leader Shingi Munyeza of infidelity was made by (apparently) his daughter, Nomsa Munyeza. The comment was made to a post in which Munyeza was celebrating his marriage anniversary to his wife.

Part of the comment read:

Nomsa Munyza comment on Father's anniversary Facebook post

Recently I allowed myself into a situation where I fell morally. I failed my wife and family, I failed the church that I am a part of. I therefore seek y9our forgiveness. I'm stepping down to introspect and be restored. I covet your prayers and support. God bless you all. Dr. Shing Munyeza[1]

