On 19 January 2021 a Facebook comment accusing religious leader, political activist and businessman Shingi Munyeza of infidelity was made by his daughter, Nomsa Munyeza. The comment was made to a post in which Munyeza was celebrating his marriage anniversary to his wife Wilma.

Part of the comment read:

Happy Anniversary to a wife you cheat on and daughter you have left fatherless, you fake evi...

Nomsa Munyza comment on Father's anniversary Facebook post

A few hours later, Munyeza made a Facebook post announcing his resignation from his official duties and asking for forgiveness from his wife for "falling morally". Said the post:

I FAILED😭😭😭 2 Corinthians 4:7, But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellence of the power may be of God and not of us. LEADERS MUST NEVER BE SPARED WHEN THEY FAIL! THE WHOLE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE INDIVIDUAL! I WILL RISE AGAIN!

Recently I allowed myself into a situation where I fell morally. I failed my wife and family, I failed the church that I am a part of. I therefore seek y9our forgiveness. I'm stepping down to introspect and be restored. I covet your prayers and support. God bless you all. Dr. Shing Munyeza[1]

Nomsa, Shingi Munyeza's daughter exposed her father's infidelity on Facebook

Alleged Girlfriend

Social media was awash with claims that Natalie Mammi Chloe was the woman Munyeza had cheated with. Natalie Mimmie Chloe denied the allegations and added that she did not know of Munyeza until the allegations were made.

Her denial which she posted on Facebook reads:

An open letter to the public



Matthew 5:10



“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.



I feel sorry for the Munyeza family for what they are going through. I pray that Mrs Munyeza finds strength to handle this without breaking down🙏🏽 Before I’m anything else I am a woman too and I know how infidelity can cause permanent emotional damage.



It’s unfortunate that I’m being dragged into their scandal but I guess it’s the price I pay for being a public figure.



On a lighter note I didn’t realize ndiri kupisa like that 😂 I’ll open my own church ndingogara ndapihwa the tithes directly!



I don’t know this man, this would have been a joke if I knew him but sadly I only got to know he exists today.



I’m going through grief as I just lost a parent, I don’t usually respond but this came at a terrible time and I had to get this off my chest because ignoring this would have pushed me into depression.



Stay safe and mask up



Love



Natalie

Reactions

Media mogul Trevor Ncube applauded Munyeza for owning up to his actions and said:

"My dear brother @ShingiMunyeza. Your pain is my pain. Thank you for the courage to own up and stand down. Take comfort in that our God is faithful and just to forgive us our sins if we confess (1 John 1:9). I am praying for you and the family. Yes you will rise again!!"

Another Twitter user Miss Mushonga asked if people would have sympathised with Shingi's wife if she had cheated on him. She wrote:

"Wondering if his wife had cheated on him would u guys be this sympathetic telling her she will rise again?"

Politician Saviour Kasukuwere said:

"We pray for strength to you and family as you overcome the setback."

Walter Mzembi said that Munyeza has done the right thing by confessing his infidelity whilst he was still alive. He said:

"Not a single person born of woman is infallible, we see many men's infidelity baggage at their funerals, you have offloaded yours in your lifetime, cheer up. I have forever appreciated @HillaryClinton & Chelsea when the stakes were high on Bill!"

