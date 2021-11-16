Difference between revisions of "Shingirai Ruwaya"
In July 2018, Shingirai Ruwaya was elected to Ward 23 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2265 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Pfura RDC with 2265 votes, beating Tarwirei Chigowo, independent, with 374 votes and Nesta Joshua of PRC with 112 votes. [1]
