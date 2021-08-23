Shingisayi recorded her first album in 1995. And has since released 11 albums thereafter.

Shingisayi recorded her first album in 1995. And has since released 11 albums thereafter.

Shingisayi did her primary school at various schools in Harare and completed her high school at Oriel Girls High In Harare. She went to England for tertiary education where she studied in Wimbledon and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Textile and Design from Surrey University.

'''Shingisayi''' did her primary school at various schools in Harare and completed her high school at [[Oriel Girls High School]] in [[Harare]]. She went to England for tertiary education where she studied in Wimbledon and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Textile and Design from Surrey University.

Shingisai Suluma is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

Shingisai Suluma was born Shingisayi Chadoka in Gweru to musically inclined parents. She started performing in church when she was just 7 and led the choir at the tender age of 17.

Early Life

Shingisayi did her primary school at various schools in Harare and completed her high school at Oriel Girls High School in Harare. She went to England for tertiary education where she studied in Wimbledon and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Textile and Design from Surrey University.

Musical Career

Shingisayi recorded her first album in 1995. And has since released 11 albums thereafter.

Discography

1995 - Zvanaka 1998 - Huyai Ishe Jesu 2000 - Mumaoko 2002 - Nokuti Wakanaka 2004 - Fara Zvakadaro 2005 - Tatenda Taona 2007 - Maitiro Enyu 2009 - Ndewake 2013 - Rwendo 2016 - Masuwo 2016 - O Holy Night-Usiku Hutsvene 2017 - Pano Patasvika

Accorlades

Shingisayi has received 4 Awards for her work so far

National Arts Merit Award - Outstanding Song - Nanhasi Zimbabwe Music Awards (3 times) Best Female Gospel

Shingisayi is married to Stephen Suluma with two children Tashinga and Tiara.[1]

















References

↑ The Truth About: Shingisai Suluma, New Zimbabwe, published: November 6, 2009, retrieved: July 20, 2016 , published: November 6, 2009, retrieved: July 20, 2016



