|Shingisai Suluma
|Born
|February 28, 1971
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being A Gospel Musician
Shingisai Suluma is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.
Background
Shingisai Suluma was born Shingisayi Chadoka in Gweru to musically inclined parents. She started performing in church when she was just 7 and led the choir at the tender age of 17.
Early Life
Shingisayi did her primary school at various schools in Harare and completed her high school at Oriel Girls High School in Harare. She went to England for tertiary education where she studied in Wimbledon and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Textile and Design from Surrey University.
Musical Career
Shingisayi recorded her first album in 1995. And has since released 11 albums thereafter.
Discography
- 1995 - Zvanaka
- 1998 - Huyai Ishe Jesu
- 2000 - Mumaoko
- 2002 - Nokuti Wakanaka
- 2004 - Fara Zvakadaro
- 2005 - Tatenda Taona
- 2007 - Maitiro Enyu
- 2009 - Ndewake
- 2013 - Rwendo
- 2016 - Masuwo
- 2016 - O Holy Night-Usiku Hutsvene
- 2017 - Pano Patasvika
Accorlades
Shingisayi has received 4 Awards for her work so far
- National Arts Merit Award - Outstanding Song - Nanhasi
- Zimbabwe Music Awards (3 times) Best Female Gospel
Shingisayi is married to Stephen Suluma with two children Tashinga and Tiara.[1]
References
- ↑ The Truth About: Shingisai Suluma, New Zimbabwe, published: November 6, 2009, retrieved: July 20, 2016