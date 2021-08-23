Pindula

Shingisai Suluma
Shingisayi.jpg
Born (1971-02-28) February 28, 1971 (age 50)
Occupation
  • Musician
Known forBeing A Gospel Musician

Shingisai Suluma is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

Shingisai Suluma was born Shingisayi Chadoka in Gweru to musically inclined parents. She started performing in church when she was just 7 and led the choir at the tender age of 17.

Early Life

Shingisayi did her primary school at various schools in Harare and completed her high school at Oriel Girls High School in Harare. She went to England for tertiary education where she studied in Wimbledon and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Textile and Design from Surrey University.

Musical Career

Shingisayi recorded her first album in 1995. And has since released 11 albums thereafter.

Discography

  1. 1995 - Zvanaka
  2. 1998 - Huyai Ishe Jesu
  3. 2000 - Mumaoko
  4. 2002 - Nokuti Wakanaka
  5. 2004 - Fara Zvakadaro
  6. 2005 - Tatenda Taona
  7. 2007 - Maitiro Enyu
  8. 2009 - Ndewake
  9. 2013 - Rwendo
  10. 2016 - Masuwo
  11. 2016 - O Holy Night-Usiku Hutsvene
  12. 2017 - Pano Patasvika

Accorlades

Shingisayi has received 4 Awards for her work so far

  1. National Arts Merit Award - Outstanding Song - Nanhasi
  2. Zimbabwe Music Awards (3 times) Best Female Gospel

Shingisayi is married to Stephen Suluma with two children Tashinga and Tiara.[1]





References

  1. The Truth About: Shingisai Suluma, New Zimbabwe, published: November 6, 2009, retrieved: July 20, 2016


