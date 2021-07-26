Difference between revisions of "Shona Ferguson"
Latest revision as of 11:37, 26 July 2021
Shona Ferguson born Aaron Arthur Ferguson is a Botswana actor, executive producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films.
Background
Wife
Shona and Connie Ferguson tied the knot in 2001.[1]
Children
Connie and Shona have a daughter together, Alicia, and Connie has a daughter Lesedi from a previous marriage.
Heart Operation
On 25 July 2021, Sunday World reported that Shona Ferguson was fighting for his life after undergoing a heart operation at a private hospital in Joburg.
The report said Ferguson was admitted to Milpark private hospital where he was in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Sources close to him told Sunday World that when he first got ill they thought it was Covid-19. According to the source, a group of specialists had performed a heart operation.[2]
References
- ↑ Graye Morkel, PHOTOS | Connie and Shona's love story through the years, Channel24, Published: December 1, 2020, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
- ↑ . Theo Nyhaba, Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation, Sunday World, Published: 25 July 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021