'''Shona Ferguson''' born '''Aaron Arthur Ferguson''' is a Botswana actor, executive producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films.

Background

Wife

Connie Ferguson

Shona and Connie Ferguson tied the knot in 2001.[1]

Children

Connie and Shona have a daughter together, Alicia, and Connie has a daughter Lesedi from a previous marriage.





Heart Operation

On 25 July 2021, Sunday World reported that Shona Ferguson was fighting for his life after undergoing a heart operation at a private hospital in Joburg.

The report said Ferguson was admitted to Milpark private hospital where he was in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Sources close to him told Sunday World that when he first got ill they thought it was Covid-19. According to the source, a group of specialists had performed a heart operation.[2]