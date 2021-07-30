Shona and Connie Ferguson produced and starred in the Mzansi Magic drama series ''Rockville''.<ref name="TVSA">[https://www.tvsa.co.za/actors/viewactor.aspx?actorid=3690 Shona Ferguson], ''TVSA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 30, 2021</ref>

Shona Ferguson born Aaron Arthur Ferguson is a Botswana actor, executive producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films.

Background

Wife

Connie Ferguson

Shona and Connie Ferguson tied the knot in 2001.[1]

Children

Connie and Shona have a daughter together, Alicia, and Connie has a daughter Lesedi from a previous marriage.

Career

Shona Ferguson is best known for his role as Dr Leabua on the Venda soapie Muvhango. He joined the cast in April 2006 and resigned from the show on 5 March 2007, saying he was offered a role in a "major production" that was "too good to refuse". He appeared in the show until January 2008.

Shona later starred as Itumeleng Tladi, the charismatic and powerful protector of his community and heir-apparent to the chieftaincy, in the M-Net soap opera The Wild, from 2011-2013.

Shona and Connie Ferguson produced and starred in the Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville.[2]

TV Roles

Shona Ferguson TV Roles Show Character Generations - Season 1 Ace Isidingo - Season 1 Tyson Kings of Jo'burg - Season 1 Simon "Vader" Masire Muvhango - Season 1 Dr Leabua Rockville - Season 1-5 JB Bogatsu Scandal! - Season 1 Alex The Queen - Season 1-5 Jerry Maake The Wild - Season 1-2 Itumeleng Tladi

Heart Operation

On 25 July 2021, Sunday World reported that Shona Ferguson was fighting for his life after undergoing a heart operation at a private hospital in Joburg.

The report said Ferguson was admitted to Milpark private hospital where he was in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Sources close to him told Sunday World that when he first got ill they thought it was Covid-19. According to the source, a group of specialists had performed a heart operation.[3]