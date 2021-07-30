Difference between revisions of "Shona Ferguson"
Connie and Shona have a daughter together, Alicia, and Connie has a daughter Lesedi from a previous marriage.
Connie and Shona have a daughter together, Alicia, and Connie has a daughter Lesedi from a previous marriage.
==Heart Operation==
==Heart Operation==
Sources close to him told Sunday World that when he first got ill they thought it was [[Covid-19]]. According to the source, a group of specialists had performed a heart operation.<ref name="SW">.
Sources close to him told Sunday World that when he first got ill they thought it was [[Covid-19]]. According to the source, a group of specialists had performed a heart operation.<ref name="SW">.
Theo Nyhaba, [https://sundayworld.co.za/breaking-news/shona-ferguson-fighting-for-his-life-after-heart-operation/ Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation], ''Sunday World'', Published: 25 July 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021</ref>
Theo Nyhaba, [https://sundayworld.co.za/breaking-news/shona-ferguson-fighting-for-his-life-after-heart-operation/ Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation], ''Sunday World'', Published: 25 July 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
[[Category:South African Actors]]
[[Category:South African Actors]]
|Shona Ferguson
|Born
|April 30, 1974
Gaborone, Botswana
|Died
|July 30, 2021 (aged 47)
Milpark private hospital
|Cause of death
|Covid-19 related complications
|Known for
|Being an actor
|Spouse(s)
|Connie Ferguson
Shona Ferguson born Aaron Arthur Ferguson is a Botswana actor, executive producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films.
Background
Wife
Shona and Connie Ferguson tied the knot in 2001.[1]
Children
Connie and Shona have a daughter together, Alicia, and Connie has a daughter Lesedi from a previous marriage.
Career
Shona Ferguson is best known for his role as Dr Leabua on the Venda soapie Muvhango. He joined the cast in April 2006 and resigned from the show on 5 March 2007, saying he was offered a role in a "major production" that was "too good to refuse". He appeared in the show until January 2008.
Shona later starred as Itumeleng Tladi, the charismatic and powerful protector of his community and heir-apparent to the chieftaincy, in the M-Net soap opera The Wild, from 2011-2013.
Shona and Connie Ferguson produced and starred in the Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville.[2]
TV Roles
|Show
|Character
|Generations - Season 1
|Ace
|Isidingo - Season 1
|Tyson
|Kings of Jo'burg - Season 1
|Simon "Vader" Masire
|Muvhango - Season 1
|Dr Leabua
|Rockville - Season 1-5
|JB Bogatsu
|Scandal! - Season 1
|Alex
|The Queen - Season 1-5
|Jerry Maake
|The Wild - Season 1-2
|Itumeleng Tladi
Heart Operation
On 25 July 2021, Sunday World reported that Shona Ferguson was fighting for his life after undergoing a heart operation at a private hospital in Joburg.
The report said Ferguson was admitted to Milpark private hospital where he was in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Sources close to him told Sunday World that when he first got ill they thought it was Covid-19. According to the source, a group of specialists had performed a heart operation.[3]
Death
On 30 July 2021, Sunday World reported that Shona Ferguson had died. Sunday World quoted a family source who said:
"I can confirm that he just died. Connie is busy with the funeral arrangements."
The publication also reported that its attempts to solicit comments from Connie drew a blank as her phone just rang unanswered.[4]
News24 reported that Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation confirmed the news. He is quoted by the publication as having said:
"Yes, Mr Ferguson passed away at noon today. And all the family is asking for at the moment is just to mourn in private. But it's very difficult, you can imagine, for Connie and the family."
