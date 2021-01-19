Shudufhadzo Musida is a South African model and Miss South Africa 2020.

Age

She was born on 18 July 1996. Shudufhadzo is from Venda in Limpopo.[1]

Education

Musida completed her honours degree in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand. Shudufhadzo previously studied at the University of Pretoria where she earned a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. [2]

Career

Bikini Pictures Outroar

In January 2021 Shudufhadzo was cyberbullied for “wasting time” on swimwear photoshoots instead of focusing on "more important things".

Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil condemned the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudu faced online. They said the star deserved to rest after being crowned and completing her honours within the last year. Part of the statement read:

“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable following her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand."

[3]

Trivia

She was born on the same day as Nelson Mandela.[1]