*She was born on the same day as [[Nelson Mandela]].<ref name="W"/>

*She was born on the same day as [[Nelson Mandela]].<ref name="W"/>

She is passionate about mental health awareness and the economic and educational empowerment of women and children - especially in disadvantaged communities.<ref name="News">Nikita Coetzee, [https://www.news24.com/channel/the-juice/news/pageant/from-plans-for-her-reign-to-her-celeb-crush-getting-to-know-shudufhadzo-musida-20201024 From plans for her reign to her celeb crush: Getting to know Shudufhadzo Musida], ''News24'', Published: October 28, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref>

Shudufhadzo Musida is a South African model and Miss South Africa 2020.

She is passionate about mental health awareness and the economic and educational empowerment of women and children - especially in disadvantaged communities.[1]

Age

She was born on 18 July 1996. Shudufhadzo is from Venda in Limpopo.[2]

Net Worth

Shudfhadzo received a R1 million cash prize from the Miss South Africa Organisation.[3]

Education

Musida completed her honours degree in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand. Shudufhadzo previously studied at the University of Pretoria where she earned a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. [4]

Career

In October 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020. She beat 15 other contestants from across South Africa to scoop the prestigious crown.

Musida walked away with a lucrative R3-million prize package. The pageant was held at the Table Bay hotel in Cape Town and was hosted by South African media personality, Nomzamo Mbatha.[5] For the year of her reign, she lived in a fully furnished and serviced apartment in Central Square in Sandton with interior decor by Enza Home, and a Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet.[3]

Bikini Pictures Outroar

In January 2021 Shudufhadzo was cyberbullied for “wasting time” on swimwear photoshoots instead of focusing on "more important things".

Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil condemned the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudu faced online. They said the star deserved to rest after being crowned and completing her honours within the last year. Part of the statement read:

“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable following her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand."

[6]

Trivia

She was born on the same day as Nelson Mandela. [2]

Her favourite meal is Sushi.

Shudufhadzo Musida's role models include Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Toni Morrison, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Gcuka and Amina J. Mohammed.[1]