Personal Details

Shumaira Mheuka is a footballer who plays as a striker for Chelsea FC Youth. [1]

Background

Shumaira Mheuka or Shim Mheuka as he is known in English football circles was born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents and has represented England at U15s. He made his debut in April 2021.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Mheuka joined Chelsea FC Youth from Brighton and Hove Albion on 9 June 2022. He has featured in two matches for England at U15s and scored two goals. [2]

He joined Brighton Hove as a 9-year-old and played three games in the English U18s Premier League for the Seagulls in the 2021-22 season. He scored his first goal for the team when he was 14 years old.

His father Malcolm Mheuka was a professional footballer who played for Zimbabwe Saints, Circle Cement and Gunners (now Yadah Stars) as a central attacking midfielder. [3]

Events

Shim's father has strong ties in Zimbabwe football and the teenager may end up playing for the Warriors as he is eligible to play for Zimbabwe.