Difference between revisions of "Shumha"

Shumha, diospyros mespiliformis, or Jackalberry, is a large tree found in savannahs all over Africa. Jackals are reportedly fond of the fruit. It is also called an African Ebony. It prefers deep alluvial soils, and is often on termite mounds.

In Traditional Treatments, the fruit is used to heal ringworms and skin diseases. An extract is burnt and applied to the affected area. Leaves bark and roots also contain tannin, which may staunch bleeding. The roots are consumed as a purge for parasites.

