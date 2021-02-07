Difference between revisions of "Shumirai Nhanhanga"

Shumirai Nhanhanga

Shumirai Mugombi-Nhanhanga is a Zimbabwean performance poet.

Background

Born in 1965, Shumirai Nhanhanga is also well-known as a performance poet, having taken part at various national gatherings and arts festivals. She is a holder of Bachelor of Technology, Education Management degree from Tshwane University in South Africa, Nhanhanga teaches at Admiral Tait in Harare.

Career

She has been featured in other Zimbabwe Women Writers publications such as the anthologies Light a Candle and Totanga Patsva and also in different online publications. A Shower of Poetic Vistas was her debut poetry collection in English and was published with support from the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust.

She published English poetry collection A Shower of Poetic Vistas (2015, Zimbabwe Women Writers) which is empowering in its wisdom and accessible language. The poet said the collection was written over a period of 17 years. That was truly an era! It was edited by writer and academic Josephine Muganiwa and was launched late last July 2015 at the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe auditorium in Mt. Pleasant, Harare. That the poems were produced over such a long period explains the diversity of occasions and life experiences that turned on the shower of these poetic vistas. Each poem is aptly a vista or panorama rich with scenery of words, simple words which the poet hews spontaneously out of things usually ignored.[1]









