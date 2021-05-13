Pindula

'''Shungu High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Midlands Province]]. The school offers ordinary level and has facility.  
+
'''Shungu High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Kwe kwe]], [[Midlands Province]]. The school offers education to Ordinary Level.
 +
 
 +
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. <br/>
 +
 
 +
==Location==
 +
'''Address''': Box 249, Kwekwe. <br/>
 +
'''Telephone''': +263 55 20111, 011 213 110, 055-30112. <br/>
 +
'''Cell''': <br/>
 +
'''Email''': <br/>
 +
'''Web''': <br/>
 +
 
 +
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 61: Line 99:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
Shungu High School
Location
Midlands
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 54 20111


Shungu High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Kwe kwe, Midlands Province. The school offers education to Ordinary Level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Location

Address: Box 249, Kwekwe.
Telephone: +263 55 20111, 011 213 110, 055-30112.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

