|+
'''Shungu High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Midlands Province]]. The school offers
|Shungu High School
|Location
|Midlands
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 54 20111
Shungu High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Kwe kwe, Midlands Province. The school offers education to Ordinary Level.
Location
Address: Box 249, Kwekwe.
Telephone: +263 55 20111, 011 213 110, 055-30112.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>