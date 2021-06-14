Pindula

==Location==
'''Address''': Box 249, [[Kwekwe]]. <br/>
'''Address''': 16Km off Mvuma Rd, Bembezaan Farm, Box 249, [[Kwekwe]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone''': +263 55 20111, 011 213 110, 055-30112. <br/>
 
'''Telephone''': +263 55 20111, 011 213 110, 055-30112. <br/>
 
'''Cell''': <br/>
 
'''Cell''': <br/>

Shungu High School
Location
Midlands
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 54 20111


Shungu High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Kwekwe, Midlands Province. The school offers education to Ordinary Level.

Shungu High School sign

Location

Address: 16Km off Mvuma Rd, Bembezaan Farm, Box 249, Kwekwe.
Telephone: +263 55 20111, 011 213 110, 055-30112.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

