Difference between revisions of "Shurugwi 2 Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Shurugwi 2 Secondary School''' is in Shurugwi, Midlands Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Location==
==Location==
'''Address''': Stand 9125, Ward 12, Senga Park, [[Shurugwi]]. <br/>
'''Address''': Stand 9125, Ward 12, Senga Park, [[Shurugwi]]. <br/>
|−
|+
'''Telephone''': 055526621 <br/>
|−
Cell''': <br/>
|+
Cell''': <br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
'''Web''': <br/>
'''Web''': <br/>
Latest revision as of 08:32, 13 May 2021
Shurugwi 2 Secondary School is in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Location
Address: Stand 9125, Ward 12, Senga Park, Shurugwi.
Telephone: 055526621
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
It has been called Selukwe Chrome Secondary School.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Headmaster 2020 - Edmore Matatara
The school had 702 pupils in 2019, up from about 500 in 2015.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Seven pregnant girls forced to drop out of Shurugwi secondary school. 9 March 2020. The Chronicle. [1]