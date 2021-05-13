Difference between revisions of "Shurugwi 2 Secondary School"

Shurugwi 2 Secondary School is in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

Location

Address: Stand 9125, Ward 12, Senga Park, Shurugwi.

Telephone: 055526621

History

It has been called Selukwe Chrome Secondary School.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster 2020 - Edmore Matatara

The school had 702 pupils in 2019, up from about 500 in 2015.

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

Seven pregnant girls forced to drop out of Shurugwi secondary school. 9 March 2020. The Chronicle. [1]