Difference between revisions of "Shuvai Mahofa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 94:
|Line 94:
* '''Shuvai Mahofa''' of Zanu PF - 35 685 votes.
* '''Shuvai Mahofa''' of Zanu PF - 35 685 votes.
* [[Jainos Kufakunesu Mutazu]] of PF-ZAPU - 175 votes.
* [[Jainos Kufakunesu Mutazu]] of PF-ZAPU - 175 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
She also served as Deputy Minister of [[Women Affairs]]. While she was member of parliament she chaired a number of Committees including Youth and Gender Committees. '''Mahofa''' served in Political Affairs as well as Youth Affairs.<ref name="Parly"/>
She also served as Deputy Minister of [[Women Affairs]]. While she was member of parliament she chaired a number of Committees including Youth and Gender Committees. '''Mahofa''' served in Political Affairs as well as Youth Affairs.<ref name="Parly"/>
Latest revision as of 10:11, 28 July 2022
|Shuvai Mahofa
|Born
|Shuvai Mahofa
|Occupation
|Organization
|Zanu-PF
|Known for
|Being a politician.
Shuvai Mahofa was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF where she was part of the politburo. She was the current senator for Gutu and Minister of state for Masvingo Province.
Personal Details
She is widowed with four children and 27 grand children. [1]
Death: August 14 2017.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
She was a member of the National Democratic Party from 1959-1960 and joined ZAPU in 1961. She joined Zanu-PF in 1979 and has been a member to 2021. From 1976 to 1979 she was Zanu war collaborator. After independence she was elected to the House of Assembly for Gutu South, a position she held from 1985-2008.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gutu South returned to Parliament:
- Shuvai Mahofa of Zanu PF - 35 685 votes.
- Jainos Kufakunesu Mutazu of PF-ZAPU - 175 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu South returned to Parliament:
- Shuvai Mahofa of Zanu PF with 18 799 votes,
- Isaac Chimwanda of ZUM with 1 226 votes.
Turnout - 20 758 voters or 60.06 %
She also served as Deputy Minister of Women Affairs. While she was member of parliament she chaired a number of Committees including Youth and Gender Committees. Mahofa served in Political Affairs as well as Youth Affairs.[1]
Events
Save Cservancy
On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named
Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.
Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:
- Walter Mzembi - Tourism Minister
- Francis Nhema - Environment Minister
- Lieutenant Colonel David Moyo
- Major General Gibson Mashingaidze
- Retired Colonel Claudius Makova
- Assistant Commissioner Connel Dube
- Masvingo Provincial Intelligence Officer Chibaya
- Major General Engelbert Rugeje
- Brigadier General Livingstone Chineka
- Higher Education minister Stan Mudenge
- Health deputy minister Douglas Mombeshora
- Zanu PF central committee member Enock Porusingazi
- MP Ailess Baloyi
- MP Abraham Sithole
- MP Samson Mukanduri
- MP Noel Mandebvu
- MP Shuvai Mahofa
- MP Titus Maluleke
- MP Ronald Rundava
Others:
- ex-Tourism secretary Sylvester Maunganidze
- Nelson Mawema
- Farai Mukota
- Bertha Chikwama
- one Motokai
- Chief Gudo
- Chief Mundau Tshovani
- Chief Tafadzwa Ngarande
- Chief Ray Musimbwa
- Chief Grey Mushava
- Chief Josiah Pasi
- Chief Jeddy Jaboon
- Chief Gladman Chibememe
- Masvingo provincial administrator Felix Chikovo
- Tongai Muzenda - the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s son
- Elliot Takawira - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira
- Joseph Chinotimba - war veterans’ leader
among others.
Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [2]
Alleged Poisoning
She was taken to hospital ill after the Zanu PF congress held in Victoria Falls in December 2015 following suspected food poisoning. Zanu PF however dismissed such allegations. [3] She spent nearly three months in a private South African hospital, and only resumed her duties in April 2016. But, close family members dismissed the food poisoning narrative as false, saying she had a chronic heart and kidney problem. At the 2016 conference held at the Masvingo showgrounds, Mahofa was often seen driving home each time food was being served in the VVIP tent.[4]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 HON MAHOFA SHUVAI, Parliament of Zimbabwe, published: No Date Given, retrieved: May 25, 2017
- ↑ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named, Nehanda Radio, Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021
- ↑ Shuvai Mahofa makes Politburo return, Financial Gazette, published: April 6, 2016, retrieved: May 25, 2017
- ↑ Tatenda Chitagu, ‘Poisoned’ Mahofa avoids conference food, NewsDay, published: December 21, 2016, retrieved: May 25, 2017