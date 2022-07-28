She also served as Deputy Minister of [[Women Affairs]]. While she was member of parliament she chaired a number of Committees including Youth and Gender Committees. '''Mahofa''' served in Political Affairs as well as Youth Affairs.<ref name="Parly"/>

Shuvai Mahofa was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF where she was part of the politburo. She was the current senator for Gutu and Minister of state for Masvingo Province.

Personal Details

She is widowed with four children and 27 grand children. [1]

Death: August 14 2017.



School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

She was a member of the National Democratic Party from 1959-1960 and joined ZAPU in 1961. She joined Zanu-PF in 1979 and has been a member to 2021. From 1976 to 1979 she was Zanu war collaborator. After independence she was elected to the House of Assembly for Gutu South, a position she held from 1985-2008.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gutu South returned to Parliament:

Shuvai Mahofa of Zanu PF - 35 685 votes.

of Zanu PF - 35 685 votes. Jainos Kufakunesu Mutazu of PF-ZAPU - 175 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu South returned to Parliament:

Shuvai Mahofa of Zanu PF with 18 799 votes,

of Zanu PF with 18 799 votes, Isaac Chimwanda of ZUM with 1 226 votes.

Turnout - 20 758 voters or 60.06 %

She also served as Deputy Minister of Women Affairs. While she was member of parliament she chaired a number of Committees including Youth and Gender Committees. Mahofa served in Political Affairs as well as Youth Affairs.[1]

Events

Save Cservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [2]

Alleged Poisoning

She was taken to hospital ill after the Zanu PF congress held in Victoria Falls in December 2015 following suspected food poisoning. Zanu PF however dismissed such allegations. [3] She spent nearly three months in a private South African hospital, and only resumed her duties in April 2016. But, close family members dismissed the food poisoning narrative as false, saying she had a chronic heart and kidney problem. At the 2016 conference held at the Masvingo showgrounds, Mahofa was often seen driving home each time food was being served in the VVIP tent.[4]

