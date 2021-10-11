Difference between revisions of "Shyrod Mudoni"
Latest revision as of 09:01, 11 October 2021
In July 2018, Shyrod Mudoni was elected to Ward 10 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1851 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Muzarabani RDC with 1851 votes, beating Levius Haveva of MDC Alliance with 334 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020