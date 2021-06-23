Sibangilizwe Nkomo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZAPU. He is the son of the late Zimbabwean politician and vice president Joshua Nkomo.

Career

In March 2021 Sibangilizwe Nkomo resigned from both the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement and the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust where he was chairperson of the two organisations after he entered the race for the ZAPU presidency.

=Zapu

On 19 June 2021, Nkomo emerged victorious in a Zapu Matabeleland South provincial election to fill the vacant post of party president.

He garnered 68 votes against fellow presidential contestants Strike Mnkandla who received 17 votes, Matthew Sibanda (24 votes) and United Kingdom-based Sithembiso Mpofu (12 votes).

Zapu was holding provincial conferences to elect its preferred candidates and provincial executives ahead of its elective congress scheduled for August 2021.

When he announced his intention to run for the ZAPU Presidential post, Nkomo was accused of being an inheritance hunter as critics dismissed him of wanting to turn the party into a family and clan dynasty.

Nkomo's father was the leader of PF Zapu. In 1987, Joshua Nkomo’s PF Zapu signed a Unity Accord with Zanu to ostensibly bring an end to Gukurahundi.[1]