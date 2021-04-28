Queen Sibongile Dlamini is the first wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

Husband

King Goodwill Zwelithini

Queen Sibongile Dlamini married King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1969, two years before he assumed his role as Zulu king.

Children

Queen Sibongile Dlamini and King Goodwill Zwelithini have five children together.[1]

References