Queen '''Sibongile Dlamini''' is the first wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Queen Sibongile Dlamini and King Goodwill Zwelithini have five children together.<ref name="E">[https://www.enca.com/wives-zulu-king The wives of a Zulu king], ''eNCA'', Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 28, 2021</ref>
==References==
[[Category:South African Royalty]]
Queen Sibongile Dlamini is the first wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
Husband
Queen Sibongile Dlamini married King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1969, two years before he assumed his role as Zulu king.
Children
Queen Sibongile Dlamini and King Goodwill Zwelithini have five children together.[1]
The children are; Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma[2]
References
- ↑ The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 28, 2021
- ↑ Nkosikhona Duma , KING ZWELITHINI'S SIBLINGS: BUTHELEZI EXCLUDING US FROM KEY FAMILY MEETINGS, EWN, Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021