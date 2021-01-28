Pindula

Sibongile Khumalo was a South African jazz musician. She died in January 2021 at the age of 63.

Death

Sibongile Khumalo died on 28 January 2021 at the age of 63. Her death was confirmed to various publications by sources close to the situation. Details surrounding Sibongile's death were still unknown.[1]

References

  1. [1], Times Live, Published: January 28, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021
