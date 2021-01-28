Difference between revisions of "Sibongile Khumalo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Sibongile Khumalo''' was a South African jazz musician. She died in January 2021 at the age of 63. ==Death== Sibongile Khumalo died on 28 January 2021 at the age of 63. H...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 16:56, 28 January 2021
Sibongile Khumalo was a South African jazz musician. She died in January 2021 at the age of 63.
Death
Sibongile Khumalo died on 28 January 2021 at the age of 63. Her death was confirmed to various publications by sources close to the situation. Details surrounding Sibongile's death were still unknown.[1]