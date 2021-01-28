Among her FNB Vita Awards, is one for Best Performance in a Leading Role in an Opera for her role as Ma Bantjies in Roelof Temmingh’s Buchuland. She received another FNB Vita Award for Divine Divas, a collaborative work with Aviva Pelham and Virginia Davids.<ref name="P">[http://www.thepresidency.gov.za/national-orders/recipient/sibongile-khumalo-1957-%E2%80%93 Sibongile Khumalo (1957 – )], ''The Presidency'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>

She was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music in 1993, four South African Music Awards for her light music and jazz recordings, and three FNB Vita Awards for her opera and concert work.

Khumalo was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by the presidency for her "excellent contribution to the development of SA art and culture in the musical fields of jazz and opera".<ref name="T"/>

She performed for distinguished audiences at events such as late president [[Nelson Mandela]]'s 75th birthday. She led the New Zealand and SA national anthems at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final.

Her operatic debut was as Carmen in Durban and Roodepoort. After her debut operatic performance, Khumalo presented numerous critically acclaimed performances, including Handel’s Messiah with Lord Yehudi Menuhin in Cape Town and Johannesburg in 1995.<ref name="P"/>

Sibongile Khumalo started as a music teacher in schools in the black community. Khumalo took to working in independent institutions as a music teacher, administrator and researcher, including at Fuba Academy and the Madimba Institute of African Music based at the Funda Centre in Soweto.

Sibongile Khumalo had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in music from the University of Zululand, and obtained a BA Hons from the University of the Witwatersrand. Khumalo also held a Higher Diploma in Personnel Management.<ref name="P"/>

She was born in Orlando West in Soweto in 1957.<ref name="E">Veronica Mokhoali, [https://ewn.co.za/2021/01/28/singing-legend-sibongile-khumalo-has-died-at-the-age-of-63 SINGING LEGEND SIBONGILE KHUMALO HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 63], ''EWN'', Published: January 28, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>

At the age of 14, Khumalo knew she wanted to be an opera singer. However, her father discouraged her for it would have meant studying overseas since there were no opportunities for black people in South Africa, especially for opera singers.<ref name="P"/>

Khumalo's father guided her and at the age of eight under Emily Motsieloa she started studying violin, singing, drama and dance.

Khumalo was born to Grace and Khabi Mngoma in a household filled with music. Her father was a professor of music and her mother a nurse with a lush alto voice.

'''Sibongile Khumalo''' was a South African jazz musician. She died in January 2021 at the age of 63. Her hits such as ''Mayihlome'' and ''Thula Mama'' became household names, and her songs took her to the top of the radio charts. She was also known for her award-winning opera and concert work.

'''Sibongile Khumalo''' was a South African jazz musician. She died in January 2021 at the age of 63.

Sibongile Khumalo was a South African jazz musician. She died in January 2021 at the age of 63. Her hits such as Mayihlome and Thula Mama became household names, and her songs took her to the top of the radio charts. She was also known for her award-winning opera and concert work.

Background

Khumalo was born to Grace and Khabi Mngoma in a household filled with music. Her father was a professor of music and her mother a nurse with a lush alto voice.

Khumalo's father guided her and at the age of eight under Emily Motsieloa she started studying violin, singing, drama and dance.

At the age of 14, Khumalo knew she wanted to be an opera singer. However, her father discouraged her for it would have meant studying overseas since there were no opportunities for black people in South Africa, especially for opera singers.[1]

Age

She was born in Orlando West in Soweto in 1957.[2]

Education

Sibongile Khumalo had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in music from the University of Zululand, and obtained a BA Hons from the University of the Witwatersrand. Khumalo also held a Higher Diploma in Personnel Management.[1]

Career

Sibongile Khumalo started as a music teacher in schools in the black community. Khumalo took to working in independent institutions as a music teacher, administrator and researcher, including at Fuba Academy and the Madimba Institute of African Music based at the Funda Centre in Soweto.

Around 1991, Khumalo was driven to begin singing professionally.

Her operatic debut was as Carmen in Durban and Roodepoort. After her debut operatic performance, Khumalo presented numerous critically acclaimed performances, including Handel’s Messiah with Lord Yehudi Menuhin in Cape Town and Johannesburg in 1995.[1]

She performed for distinguished audiences at events such as late president Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday. She led the New Zealand and SA national anthems at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final.

Khumalo was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by the presidency for her "excellent contribution to the development of SA art and culture in the musical fields of jazz and opera".[3]

Awards

She was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music in 1993, four South African Music Awards for her light music and jazz recordings, and three FNB Vita Awards for her opera and concert work.

Among her FNB Vita Awards, is one for Best Performance in a Leading Role in an Opera for her role as Ma Bantjies in Roelof Temmingh’s Buchuland. She received another FNB Vita Award for Divine Divas, a collaborative work with Aviva Pelham and Virginia Davids.[1]

Death

Sibongile Khumalo died on 28 January 2021 at the age of 63. Her death was confirmed to various publications by sources close to the situation. Details surrounding Sibongile's death were still unknown.[3]