Personal Details

Born: Tanganda in Chipinge.



School / Education

After completing his high school education at Gideon Mhlanga High School, Nyamudeza studied for a qualification in machine shop engineering, which he obtained in 1987. He then worked for the Ministry of Public Construction before starting his own business in construction. [1]

Service/Career

Nyamudeza joined the MDC in 2002 and assumed the position of ward vice chair.

In March 2008 he was the winning candidate for Chipinge West

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:

Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,

Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,

of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent, Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,

2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.

Total 11 955 votes

In July 2018 he was elected Member of Parliament for Chipinge West

Events

Sentenced for theft

In 2012 he was sentenced to 30 days in prison or to pay a $300 fine for stealing or using without permission seven precast pipes belonging to DDF when he constructed a 15km road in his area. He had pleaded not guilty. [2]

Further Reading