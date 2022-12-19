Difference between revisions of "Sibonile Nyamudeza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
Sibonile Nyamudeza is a Zimbabwean politician,
|+
Sibonile Nyamudezais a Zimbabweanpolitician, Member of Parliamentfor ChipingeWest. He contested in the July 2018elections and won.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
'':''</>
|−
==
|+
====
|−
Nyamudeza
|+
Nyamudezain the of .
|−
|+
|+
the
|−
In
|+
In he was for ChipingeWest
|−
==Sentenced for theft==
|+
|−
In 2012 he was sentenced to 30 days in prison or to pay a $300 fine for stealing or using without permission seven precast pipes belonging to DDF when he constructed a 15km road in his area. He had pleaded not guilty <ref name="MDC-T MP sentenced for theft"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/03/2012-03-14-mdct-mp-sentenced-for-theft/ MDC-T MP sentenced for theft - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, retrieved: 3 Aug 2018''</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Sentenced for theft==
|+
In 2012he was sentenced to 30 days in prison or to pay a $300 fine for stealing or using without permission seven precast pipes belonging to DDF when he constructed a 15km road in his area. He had pleaded not guilty<ref name="MDC-T MP sentenced for theft"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/03/2012-03-14-mdct-mp-sentenced-for-theft/ MDC-T MP sentenced for theft - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, retrieved: 3 Aug 2018''</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Politician]]
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:of Parliament]]
Latest revision as of 12:44, 19 December 2022
|Sibonile Nyamudeza
|Born
|1967,March 10
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Sibonile Nyamudeza is a Zimbabwean politician, and was Member of Parliament for Chipinge West. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.
Personal Details
Born: Tanganda in Chipinge.
School / Education
After completing his high school education at Gideon Mhlanga High School, Nyamudeza studied for a qualification in machine shop engineering, which he obtained in 1987. He then worked for the Ministry of Public Construction before starting his own business in construction. [1]
Service/Career
Nyamudeza joined the MDC in 2002 and assumed the position of ward vice chair.
In March 2008 he was the winning candidate for Chipinge West
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:
- Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,
- Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,
- Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,
- 2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.
Total 11 955 votes
In July 2018 he was elected Member of Parliament for Chipinge West
Events
Sentenced for theft
In 2012 he was sentenced to 30 days in prison or to pay a $300 fine for stealing or using without permission seven precast pipes belonging to DDF when he constructed a 15km road in his area. He had pleaded not guilty. [2]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Sibonile Nyamudeza - Wikipedia, retrieved: 3 Aug 2018
- ↑ MDC-T MP sentenced for theft - NewsDay Zimbabwe, NewsDay Zimbabwe, retrieved: 3 Aug 2018