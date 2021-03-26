Difference between revisions of "Siboniso Khumalo"
In July 2018, Siboniso Khumalo was elected to Ward 27 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4736 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 27 Bulawayo Municipality with 4736 votes, beating Obert Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 1809 votes, Nqobile Moyo of MDC-T with 756 votes, Mandla Khanye of ZAPU with 610 votes, Rodger Sibanda of ANSA with 367 votes, Thabani Tshumba, independent with 280 votes, Methembe Mpunzi of MRP with 227 votes, Cosmas Ncube of NPF with 173 votes, Maud Moyo of PRC with 162 votes, Zhuawu Obert Sibanda of PRC with 113 votes, Zanele Ndlovu of UMD with 104 votes, Hlavangani Matodzi of ZIPP with 83 votes, Lovemore Sibanda of ZDU with 70 votes, Bigboy Michael Moyo of RPZ with 57 votes, and Obrian Doctor Ndlovu of ZRDP with 40 votes. [1]
