Sibonokuhle Gertrude Moyo (nee Ngwenya) is the first wife of the late Zimbabwean politician Simon Khaya Moyo.

Marriage To Simon Khaya Moyo

Sibonokuhle Gertrude Ngwenya married Simon Khaya Moyo on 30 August 1980. The two divorced on 20 February 2013.[1]

Infidelity Claims & Divorce

On 23 August 2012, Simon Khaya Moyo filed divorce summons at the High Court claiming there was no ‘love and affection’ and the marriage had irretrievably broken down and there were “no conjugal rights enjoyed between the parties.”

The Daily News who managed to get hold of the affidavit, reported that Moyo's wife was bedding another man and the marriage had broken beyond repair because of this "infidelity" among other reasons.

Although the other man in the love triangle was not mentioned, sources familiar with the case said he was a farmer known as Machemedze.[2]

Simon Khaya Moyo two have two houses, one in Bulawayo and another in Harare as well as Edenvale farm in Mangwe District, Bulawayo boasting 150 herd of cattle.

Khaya Moyo said he was willing to surrender the farm and all farm implements and a house in Bulawayo’s Selbourne suburb on condition that Gertrude stays at the house without remarrying or co-habitating with another man. Khaya Moyo agreed to a settlement that might save him from public humiliation.

Moyo gave up Edenvale farm, Mangwe District together with 150 head of cattle and all farm implements to his former wife. He also donated Number 14406 Inkakha Circle, Selbourne, Park Bulawayo to their second son, Langa Mandlenkhosi Khaya Moyo although his former wife could have and enjoy a lifetime on the house which would fall away in the event of her death, remarriage or cohabitation.[3]

Children

Sibonokuhle Gertrude Ngwenya and Simon Khaya Moyo had two children Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo (born July 7, 1982) and Langa Mandlenkosi Khaya Moyo (born April 4, 1986).[1]