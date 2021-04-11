Sibusisiwe Jili is a South African actress and musician who is known for playing the role of Georgina on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela The Queen.

Background

Children

Jili had a stillborn baby with her first pregnancy and was told she will never have children again. She gave birth to a son named Onke. In March 2021 she announced that she had given birth to another child although she did not reveal the gender or name of the baby.[1]

Career

The Queen

Sibusisiwe Jili plays Georgina a policewoman on The Queen.[1]