Sibusisiwe Jili is a South African actress and musician who is known for playing the role of Georgina on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela The Queen.
Background
Children
Jili had a stillborn baby with her first pregnancy and was told she will never have children again. She gave birth to a son named Onke. In March 2021 she announced that she had given birth to another child although she did not reveal the gender or name of the baby.[1]
Career
The Queen
Sibusisiwe Jili plays Georgina a policewoman on The Queen.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Quincy Mahlangu, MIRACLE BABY FOR THE QUEEN'S GEORGINA!, Daily Sun, Published: March 30, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021