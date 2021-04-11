|description= Sibusisiwe Jili is a South African actress and musician known for playing the role of Georgina Zulu on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela The Queen.

Sibusisiwe Jili is a South African actress and musician known for playing the role of Georgina Zulu on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela The Queen.

Background

Sibusisiwe Jili was born and bred in Machibisa, Pietermaritzburg.[1]

Children

Jili had a stillborn baby with her first pregnancy and was told she will never have children again. She gave birth to a son named Onke. In March 2021 she announced that she had given birth to another child although she did not reveal the gender or name of the baby.[2]

IUGR and Oligohydramnios Diagnosis

Sibusisiwe told True Love that she was diagnosed with IUGR (intrauterine growth retardation) and Oligohydramnios. She said:

"The umbilical cord stops sending oxygen & food to the baby, the baby stops growing after 5 months and I lose amniotic fluid. All of this could not be picked up until I was closely monitored. Never lose your faith when an obstacle is presented in your life for that obstacle is the beginning of your growth. After being told I can never bear children after my first born’s stillbirth due to having a small womb, I said a prayer. Onke (her son who's now 5 years old) - although premature due to this ‘theory’ - is by far living proof of the true power of my belief. Now, my baby on the way has broken all barriers and is still fighting for womb time at my new record of 32 weeks.”

Career

The Queen

Sibusisiwe Jili plays Georgina a policewoman on The Queen.[2]

Mina Nawe

She landed a lead role in the SABC1 drama series Mina Nawe. Sibusisiwe played the role of Dineo. Mina Nawe was about a love triangle between Sakhile (Solomon Sebothoma), Funeka (Tengo Ncentezo) and Dineo, played by Jili. Sakhile is married to Dineo and they have two children together.[1]