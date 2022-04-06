She took 3 092 votes, ahead of [[Pumulani Nsingo]] of [[Zanu-PF]] with 1 212, and [[Albert Mhlanga]] of [[MDC Alliance]] with 110 votes.

After her recall by the PDP in '''March 2021''', '''Sichelesile Mahlangu''' won the [[Pumula]], [[Bulawayo]] parliamentary seat in the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]].

''' Sichelesile Mahlangu ''' was recalled by the [[PDP]] in '''March 2021'''. She contested the [[Pumula]], [[Bulawayo]] parliamentary seat in the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]] and won against six male candidates.

Sichelesile Mahlangu was recalled by the PDP in March 2021. She contested the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) and won against six male candidates.

Sichelesile Mahlungu

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

After her recall by the PDP in March 2021, Sichelesile Mahlangu won the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022). She took 3 092 votes, ahead of Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu-PF with 1 212, and Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes.











