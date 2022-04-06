Difference between revisions of "Sichelesile Mahlangu"
Latest revision as of 08:19, 6 April 2022
Sichelesile Mahlangu was recalled by the PDP in March 2021. She contested the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) and won against six male candidates.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Events
After her recall by the PDP in March 2021, Sichelesile Mahlangu won the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022). She took 3 092 votes, ahead of Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu-PF with 1 212, and Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes.