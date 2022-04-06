Pindula

Sichelesile Mahlangu
[[File: Sichelesile Mahlungu.jpg|400px|thumb|right| Sichelesile Mahlungu]]
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 10: Line 12:
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
After her recall by the PDP in March 2021, Sichelesile Mahlangu won the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).
She took 3 092 votes, ahead of Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu-PF with 1 212, and Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes.
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
Line 19: Line 28:
 
Latest revision as of 08:19, 6 April 2022

Sichelesile Mahlangu was recalled by the PDP in March 2021. She contested the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) and won against six male candidates.

Sichelesile Mahlungu

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

After her recall by the PDP in March 2021, Sichelesile Mahlangu won the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022). She took 3 092 votes, ahead of Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu-PF with 1 212, and Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes.




Further Reading

