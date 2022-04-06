After her recall by the PDP in '''March 2021''', '''Sichelesile Mahlangu''' won the [[Pumula]], [[Bulawayo]] parliamentary seat in the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]].

Bulawayo Ward 17 Councillor [[ Sikhululekile Moyo]] openly campaigned for parliamentary candidate, '''Sichelesile Mahlangu''', who failed to attend the event. She berated male candidates for failing to address women’s issues and therefore, advised residents to vote for Mahlangu. <ref name=" Councillor riles Pumula by-election candidates "> [https://cite.org.zw/councillor-riles-pumula-by-election-candidates/ Councillor riles Pumula by-election candidates], Cite, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: 5 April 2022''</ref>

In '''March 2022''', an election debate was organised for the six candidates for Pumula. Theye were '''Sichelesile Mahlangu''' of the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] (CCC), [[Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu]] of the [[United Democratic Alliance]] (UDA), [[Albert Mhlanga]] – [[MDC Alliance]], [[Pumulani Nsingo]] of [[Zanu PF]], [[Richard Ncube]] of [[ZAPU]] and [[Thabani Tshuma]] an independent candidate. The debate series was organised by CITE in partnership with the [[Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association]] (BPRA). Only three candidates - ZAPU, MDC Alliance and the independent, turned up for the debate.

According to a January 2022 report, residents said they wanted Mahlangu to represent them in Parliament again. Various residents cited her as "effective on the ground especially when it came to attending youth-related events", "a very friendly person, a loving mother and she is very caring, she cares a lot for her community and she does all that she can in order for us to be recognized by other different organisations.” Another resident said Mahlangu was approachable as a legislator.

However, one resident said their problems were not addressed by Mahlangu hence they want a change of representation. “Our problem when it comes to MPs is that when they want to be voted in power, they are good but once they get to positions they no longer fulfil those promises. Our MP didn’t do anything for us, there is no structure constructed by the MP or at least a borehole, all she does is move around with her vehicle.” [1]

After her recall by the PDP in March 2021, Sichelesile Mahlangu won the Pumula, Bulawayo parliamentary seat in the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022). She took 3 092 votes, ahead of Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu-PF with 1 212, and Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes. [3]