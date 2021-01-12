Difference between revisions of "Sidik Mia"
Sidik Mia was a Malawian politician and vice president of the Malawi Congress Party. At the time of his death, he was Malawi's transport minister.
Death
Sidik Mia died on 12 January 2021 after having tested positive the previous week and was self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.[1]
