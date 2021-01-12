He was born in 1965 in Kuwalt.<ref name="A">[https://www.africa-confidential.com/profile/id/4157/Sidik_Mia Sidik Mia], ''Africa Confidential'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 12, 2021</ref>

''' Mohamed Sidik Mia''' was a Malawian politician , businessman and vice president of the [[Malawi Congress Party]]. At the time of his death, he was Malawi's transport minister.

Age

He was born in 1965 in Kuwalt.[1]

Wife

Mia was married to Abida.[1]

Death

Sidik Mia died on 12 January 2021 after having tested positive the previous week and was self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.[2]