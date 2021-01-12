Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sidik Mia"

'''Mohamed Sidik Mia''' was a Malawian politician, businessman and vice president of the [[Malawi Congress Party]]. At the time of his death, he was Malawi's transport minister.
Mohamed Sidik Mia was a Malawian politician, businessman and vice president of the Malawi Congress Party. At the time of his death, he was Malawi's transport minister.

Age

He was born in 1965 in Kuwalt.[1]

Wife

Mia was married to Abida.[1]

Death

Sidik Mia died on 12 January 2021 after having tested positive the previous week and was self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Sidik Mia, Africa Confidential, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 12, 2021
  2. Two Malawi ministers die of Covid-19, News24, Published: Retrieved: January 12, 2021
