Latest revision as of 17:48, 12 January 2021
Mohamed Sidik Mia was a Malawian politician, businessman and vice president of the Malawi Congress Party. At the time of his death, he was Malawi's transport minister.
Age
He was born in 1965 in Kuwalt.[1]
Wife
Mia was married to Abida.[1]
Death
Sidik Mia died on 12 January 2021 after having tested positive the previous week and was self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sidik Mia, Africa Confidential, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 12, 2021
- ↑ Two Malawi ministers die of Covid-19, News24, Published: Retrieved: January 12, 2021