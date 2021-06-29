Difference between revisions of "Sifundo Chief Moyo"
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
Sifundo Chief Moyo is the Zimpost Postmaster-General. In June 2021, Moyo was elected secretary-general for the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) making Zimbabwe the first SADC country to clinch the position.
Education
Sifundo Moyo holds a Bsc in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and an MBA from the National University of Science and Technology.[1] Moyo also holds an Advanced Diploma in Transport and Logistics, and certificates in Street Addressing and Management of Cities and Proficiency in Pension Scheme Trusteeship, among numerous other short courses.[2]
Career
In June 2021, Sifundo Chief Moyo was elected the secretary-general for the PAPU. He landed the post by acclamation during the 10th Ordinary Session of PAPU held in Victoria Falls. Jessica Ssengooba from Postal Uganda was voted deputy secretary-general. She was chosen in line with the principle of geographical representation and gender balance.[3]
Moyo was appointed Zimpost Postmaster-General in January 2020.[1] As Zimpost Postmaster-General, Moyo won an award for Zimpost for outstanding contribution to postal development as a quality of service champion.[2]
He has served in various roles at Zimpost since October 2016. At Zimpost he had been in executive leadership for 13 years as general manager responsible for different portfolios.
He had a four-year stint as the head of the postal and courier services division (2003–2007) for POTRAZ.[4]
References
