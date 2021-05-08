Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sihlobosenkosi Zulu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Prince '''Sihlobosenkosi Zulu''' is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife Queen Buhle Mathe. ==Background== ===Siblings=== *Nandi...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 17:09, 8 May 2021

Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife Queen Buhle Mathe.

Background

Siblings

Education

He graduated from Unisa in 2018.[1]

References

  1. Unisa, Twitter, Published: June 26, 2018, Retrieved: May 8, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sihlobosenkosi_Zulu&oldid=103726"