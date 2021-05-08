Difference between revisions of "Sihlobosenkosi Zulu"
Revision as of 17:20, 8 May 2021
Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife Queen Buhle Mathe.
Background
Siblings
- Nandi Zulu
- Sibusile Zulu
- Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu
- Prince Butho Zulu (deceased)
- Prince Buzabazi Zulu
- Prince Phumuzuzulu Zulu
Education
He graduated from Unisa in 2018 with the degree of BCOM.[1]