He graduated from Unisa in 2018 with the degree of BCOM.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/unisa/status/1011665414361841664 Unisa], ''Twitter'', Published: June 26, 2018, Retrieved: May 8, 2021</ref>
==Graduation Pictures==
<gallery>
Sihlobosenkosi-Zulu.jpg|Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu (fourth from left) Unisa graduation
Prince-Sihlobosenkosi-Zulu 2.jpg|thumb|Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu (fifth from left) graduation picture
Prince-Sihlobosenkosi-Zulu.jpg|Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu
</gallery>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife Queen Buhle Mathe.

Background

Siblings

Education

He graduated from Unisa in 2018 with the degree of BCOM.[1]

Graduation Pictures

  • Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu (fourth from left) Unisa graduation

  • Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu (fifth from left) graduation picture

  • Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu

References

  1. Unisa, Twitter, Published: June 26, 2018, Retrieved: May 8, 2021
