Latest revision as of 17:24, 8 May 2021
Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife Queen Buhle Mathe.
Background
Siblings
- Nandi Zulu
- Sibusile Zulu
- Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu
- Prince Butho Zulu (deceased)
- Prince Buzabazi Zulu
- Prince Phumuzuzulu Zulu
Education
He graduated from Unisa in 2018 with the degree of BCOM.[1]