Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sihlobosenkosi Zulu"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Prince '''Sihlobosenkosi Zulu''' is the son of the late Zulu King [[Goodwill Zwelithini]] and his second wife Queen [[Buhle Mathe]].
+
[[File:Prince Sihlobosenkosi-Zulu.jpg|thumb|Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu]] Prince '''Sihlobosenkosi Zulu''' is the son of the late Zulu King [[Goodwill Zwelithini]] and his second wife Queen [[Buhle Mathe]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 30: Line 30:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Sihlobosenkosi Zulu, Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu, Sihlobosenkosi Zulu biography, Sihlobosenkosi Zulu pictures
 
|keywords= Sihlobosenkosi Zulu, Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu, Sihlobosenkosi Zulu biography, Sihlobosenkosi Zulu pictures
|description=  
+
|description= Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife Queen Buhle Mathe.
|image=  
+
|image= Prince Sihlobosenkosi-Zulu.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:South African Royalty]]
 
[[Category:South African Royalty]]

Latest revision as of 17:24, 8 May 2021

Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu

Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu is the son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife Queen Buhle Mathe.

Background

Siblings

Education

He graduated from Unisa in 2018 with the degree of BCOM.[1]

Graduation Pictures

  • Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu (fourth from left) Unisa graduation

  • Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu (fifth from left) graduation picture

  • Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu

References

  1. Unisa, Twitter, Published: June 26, 2018, Retrieved: May 8, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sihlobosenkosi_Zulu&oldid=103736"