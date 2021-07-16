|description= Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. She is the wife of Zanu-PF senior politician Obert Mpofu.

Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. She is the wife of Zanu-PF senior politician Obert Mpofu.

Background

Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu's father was a carpenter but he became blind when she was in Form Two. Mpofu's mother was an active member at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA). Sikhanyiwe Mpofu's mother Sarah Mnkandla died on 14 November 2013 and was buried at Hope Fountain on 18 November 2013.[1][2]

Siblings

Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu has seven siblings.[2][1]

Husband

Children

Sikhanyisiwe and her husband Obert have a daughter named Nomsa Mpofu.[3]

Political Career

Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu started off as a Councillor for Victoria Falls town before she became a Councillor in Umguza and the Council Chairperson for Umguza RDC for the period that ended in 2013. During her term as Umguza council chairperson, Umguza won various performance accolades which included Best Local Authority in Service Delivery and in Roads Maintenance and the overall winner in Best performing Council for 2012.[4]

During her tenure as Umguza RDC Chairperson, Mpofu was the head of the delegation that was chosen in 2011 to represent the Southern African region in the Regional Committee of the United Cities and Local Governments Association after being elected at the first forum for the African Selected Women Summit in Morocco.[5]

After serving in Umguza Council, Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu got into Parliament in 2013 under proportional representation.[6]

Controversies

Mine Grab

In 2014, Sikhanyisiwe and daughter Nomsa were accused of swindling some small-scale miners of a mine in the Makwe area of Gwanda in 2012 through a company in which they are the sole directors.

The alleged scam occurred when Obert Mpofu was still the Mines minister. According to a case which was bought before the Bulawayo High Court, the small-scale miners’ Makwe Mines sued Akjet Mining (Pvt) Ltd for $550 000, which they claimed the Mpofus were supposed to pay for the purchase of their mine which they had agreed to sell for $700 000.

Akjet Mining only paid $150 000 deposit and allegedly reneged on paying the balance.[3]