The alleged scam occurred when [[ Obert Mpofu ]] was still the Mines minister. According to a case which was bought before the Bulawayo High Court, the small-scale miners’ Makwe Mines sued Akjet Mining (Pvt) Ltd for $550 000, which they claimed the '''Mpofu'''s were supposed to pay for the purchase of their mine which they had agreed to sell for $700 000.

In '''2014''', '''Sikhanyisiwe''' and daughter Nomsa were accused of swindling some small-scale miners of a mine in the Makwe area of [[Gwanda]] in '''2012''' through a company in which they are the sole directors.

When asked about the meetings, Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu vehemently dismissed the claims as false.<ref name="I">SILAS NKALA, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2021/07/16/team-number-2-emerges-in-zanu-pf/ ‘Team Number 2’ emerges in Zanu PF], '' The Independent ' ', Published: July 16, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

The group of [[Matabeleland North]] Zanu PF Women’s League members held two meetings on '''11 June and 18 2021 ''' at York House in [[ Bulawayo ]] with the purpose of positioning each other for a restructuring exercise set for ''' September 2021''' .

'''Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu''' chaired a meeting of a faction known as Team Number 2. The faction had two clandestine [[Zanu-PF Women's League]] meetings in [[Bulawayo]].

After serving in Umguza Council, Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu got into Parliament in 2013 under proportional representation.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/race-for-zanu-pf-ticket-hots-up/ Race for Zanu-PF ticket hots up], ''The Herald'', Published: April 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

Sikhanyisiwe and her husband Obert have a daughter named [[ Nomsa Mpofu ]] .<ref name="ND">RICHARD MUPONDE , [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/02/mpofus-wife-accused-taking-mine-deceit/ Mpofu’s wife accused of taking mine by deceit] , ''NewsDay'', Published: February 7, 2014, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

In the ''' 2013 ''' Elections, (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections ]] ) , sixty seats were allocated to women , under the [[ Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution ]] . They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold . Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes .

During her tenure as [[Umguza]] RDC Chairperson, ''' Mpofu ''' was the head of the delegation that was chosen in '''2011''' to represent the Southern African region in the Regional Committee of the United Cities and Local Governments Association after being elected at the first forum for the African Selected Women Summit in Morocco .<ref >[https://bulawayo24.com / index-id-news-sc-national-byo-2030-article-zimbabwe+women+to+represent+southern+africa+in+morocco.html Zimbabwe women to represent Southern Africa in Morocco], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: March 15, 2011, Retrieved: July 16, 2021 < / ref>

'''Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu''' started off as a Councillor for [[Victoria Falls]] town before she became a Councillor in [[Umguza]] and the Council Chairperson for [[Umguza]] RDC for the period that ended in '''2013'''. During her term as [[Umguza]] council chairperson, [[Umguza]] won various performance accolades which included Best Local Authority in Service Delivery and in Roads Maintenance and the overall winner in Best performing Council for 2012.<ref name = "G">[https://genderlinks.org.za/driversofchange/zimbabwe-sikhanyisiwe-mpofu/ ZIMBABWE: SIKHANYISIWE MPOFU], ''Gender Links'', Published: July 12, 2018, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

'''Parents:''' '''Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu''''s father was a carpenter but he became blind when she was in Form Two. '''Mpofu''''s mother was an active member at the [[United Congregational Church of Southern Africa]] (UCCSA). '''Sikhanyiwe Mpofu''''s mother Sarah Mnkandla died on '''14 November 2013''' and was buried at Hope Fountain on '''18 November 2013'''. <ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/senator-mpofus-mother-dies/ Senator Mpofu’s mother dies], ''The Chronicle'', Published: November 18, 2013, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref><ref name="SE">NDUDUZO TSHUMA, [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/11/19/mpofus-mother-law-buried/ Mpofu’s mother-in-law buried], ''Southern Eye'', Published: November 19, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

'''Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu''' is a [[Zanu-PF]] politician . She is the wife of Zanu-PF senior politician [[Obert Mpofu]].

'''Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. She is the wife of Zanu-PF senior politician [[Obert Mpofu]].

Personal Details

Akjet Mining only paid $150 000 deposit and allegedly reneged on paying the balance.[3]