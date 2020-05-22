Ndlovu was admitted to [[Mater Dei Hospital ]]'s intensive care unit in [[Bulawayo]] after suffering a stroke on Saturday 5 September 2015. He was admitted on Sunday after suffering an asthma attack.<ref name="Herald"/> Just over a week later, on 15 September Sikhanyiso Ndlovu would pass away after failing to recover from the stroke.

Sikhanyiso Ndlovu was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu Pf party. He held several party and ministerial positions during his political career. He was a Zanu PF Politburo member and founder of the Zimbabwe Distance Education College (ZDECO). Ndlovu suffered a stroke in early September 2015 and would shortly pass away thereafter.

Background

Sikhanyiso Duke Ndlovu was born on 4 May 1937.[1] He had a brother Simangaliso Ndlovu.[2] Ndlovu's son Mandlenkosi Ndlovu, passed in August 2007.[3] He is married to Dr Rose Ndlovu.[3]

Education

Ndlovu attended University of Natal in South Africa from 1959 to 1961 for a Diploma in Social Work. He then went on to Syracuse University where he studied for a Bachelor of Arts, Sociology Degree from 1965 to 1968. Ndlovu furthered his education by enrolling for a Master of Public Administration, Public Administration in 1968 and graduated in 1969. In 1975 he enrolled for a Doctorate degree in Education.[4]

Career

Ndlovu used to be a member of ZAPU before the signing of the Unity Accord.[5] In April 1995 Sikhanyiso Ndlovu was appointed the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education until April 2000. He was appointed Minister of Information and Publicity in 2007.[6] He was once Member of Parliament for Mpopoma Constituency although he pulled out of Zanu PF's primary elections meant to choose a party representative in April 2015, citing he was tired.[7] In April 2014 he lost the elections for Area Central Committee in Bulawayo.[8] At the time of his death he was the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Army schools as well as a Zanu PF Politburo member.[2]

Cause Of Drought Utterance

In June 2015 it was reported that Ndlovu had mentioned that Western countries were tampering with Zimbabwe's rainfall patterns in order to sabotage the land reform programme. He was quoted as saying

"The West say we have failed. We have not; we are saying to them, bring the weather patterns to order and we will produce and even export to those countries."[9]

He went on to cite international author, Stephen Hawking's book Economic Hit-man, as containing damning evidence that western countries manipulated other nation’s rainfall patterns.

Cholera Outbreak

Ndlovu described the 2008 Cholera Outbreak as a genocidal onslaught on the people of Zimbabwe by the British.[10]

Defending Jonathan Moyo's Controversial Statements

In May 2015 it was reported that Ndlovu defended the controversial utterances made by Jonathan Moyo during a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) HardTalk Interview. Moyo caused controversy when he mentioned that Emmerson Mnangagwa was not guaranteed to succeed Robert Mugabe as president. Ndlovu defended Moyo's views by saying

"We of former PF Zapu are amazed to hear of a succession race to succeed our President Mugabe. In isiNdebele we say ‘akukho langa eliphuma elinye lingakatshoni’ (there can be no two rulers at once). The President will also tell us as a party in this unity when the time comes, but for now let us all help the President in the affairs of State and national development."[11]

He also defended Moyo's brushing aside of the Gukurahundi massacre saying that people should not open old wounds and destroy the highly cherished unity which was the envy of the African continent and the world.[11]

Treason Allegations

In November 2014 there were reports that Ndlovu, Tshinga Dube and Angeline Masuku were plotting against Robert Mugabe.[12] A vote of no confidence was passed on Ndlovu and four members of his executive for allegedly promoting factionalism, sabotaging Grace Mugabe's rallies and misappropriation of funds.

Health Problems

Ndlovu was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital's intensive care unit in Bulawayo after suffering a stroke on Saturday 5 September 2015. He was admitted on Sunday after suffering an asthma attack.[2] Just over a week later, on 15 September Sikhanyiso Ndlovu would pass away after failing to recover from the stroke.

