Dr Sikhulile Moyo is a Zimbabwean born academic and researcher. As of November 2021, Moyo is the Research Associate and Deputy Laboratory Director at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute. In November 2021, Dr Sikhulile Moyo and his team at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute were the first to sequence the Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 which was then named Omicron.

Background

Dr Moyo moved to Botswana in 1996 after completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Zimbabwe. He loves singing, composes gospel songs, and in 2016 he was recording his second album.[1]

Personal Life

Sikhulile Moyo is married and has two sons and a daughter. He and his wife sponsor several children, both relatives and non-relatives, at a school each year. [1]

Education

He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Zimbabwe. He holds Master’s degrees in Applied Microbiology and Public Health. Sikhulile Moyo completed a Master’s Degree in the field of Public Health from the University of Limpopo during 2004 – 2006. He received his Master’s Degree in the field of Applied Microbiology from the University of Botswana during 1997 – 1999.[2]

He also holds a PhD in Medical Virology from Stellenbosch University, South Africa. For his thesis, Evolutionary trends and dynamics of HIV-1C in Botswana, he used new molecular and serological methods to identify and characterize early founder viruses. The samples for his research came from the Botswana Harvard Partnership freezers.[1]

Career

He started working at the Botswana Harvard Partnership as a Lab Assistant in 2003 and was promoted to Laboratory Coordinator, then Deputy Lab Manager, then to his current position as Lab Manager.

He is responsible for laboratory support of clinical trials, including supervision of an ISO accredited laboratory. He oversees the design and implementation of laboratory components of clinical trials, observational studies, and surveillance studies. Dr Sikhulile Moyo's research focuses on the characterization of acute and primary HIV-1 subtype C infection; molecular epidemiology of HIV-1C infection; dynamics of viral evolution; HIV drug resistance; design and evaluation of cross-sectional methods for estimating HIV incidence, including improved accuracy and incorporating analysis of HIV diversity and estimation of transmission time into multi-assay algorithms.

Dr Moyo is a member of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG)/International Maternal Paediatric Adolescent AIDS Clinical Trials (IMPAACT) laboratory technologist committee and serves as co-Vice Chair. [3]

He has made a number of significant contributions in the prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission studies and studies that have informed birth outcomes, the health of HIV-exposed uninfected infants, surveillance of HIV incidence and monitoring of HIV mutations associated with drug resistance.[4]

Sequencing B.1.1.529 or Omicron Covid-19 Variant

In November 2021, Dr Sikhulile Moyo and his team at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute were the first to sequence the Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 which was then named Omicron.

Publications

Dr Sikhulile Moyo has more than 65 publications on topics like phylogenic analysis, molecular phylogenetics, Evolutionary Bioinformatics and viral evolution. He is also knowledgable about pathology, Molecular virology and Bio statistics.[2]