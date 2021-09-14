See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

Sikhulile Secondary School is in Lobengula, a western suburb of Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Sikhulile High badge.jpg

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: 71766 Egagwini Rd, Lobengula West, PO Box 25, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09-531426, 09 520364, 09 520995.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



Luveve



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template