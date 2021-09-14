Difference between revisions of "Sikhulile Secondary School"
'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Sikhulile Secondary School is in Lobengula, a western suburb of Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 71766 Egagwini Rd, Lobengula West, PO Box 25, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09-531426, 09 520364, 09 520995.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Luveve
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
