Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sikhulile Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
 
'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
Sikhulile High badge.jpg
+
[[File:Sikhulile High badge.jpg|thumb|Sikhulile High badge]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 15: Line 15:
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
Luveve
 
 
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 24: Line 21:
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
+
 
 +
[[File:Sikhulile Secondary School.jpg|thumb|Sikhulile Secondary School sign]]
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Line 42: Line 40:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 53: Line 46:
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Sikhulile High badge.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 06:30, 14 September 2021

Sikhulile Secondary School is in Lobengula, a western suburb of Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Sikhulile High badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 71766 Egagwini Rd, Lobengula West, PO Box 25, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09-531426, 09 520364, 09 520995.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Sikhulile Secondary School sign

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sikhulile_Secondary_School&oldid=110370"