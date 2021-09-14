Difference between revisions of "Sikhulile Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
'''Sikhulile Secondary School''' is in Lobengula, a western suburb of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
|−
Sikhulile High badge.jpg
|+
Sikhulile High badge.jpg
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 15:
|Line 15:
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
|−
|−
|−
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 24:
|Line 21:
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|−
|+
|+
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|Line 42:
|Line 40:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 53:
|Line 46:
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 06:30, 14 September 2021
Sikhulile Secondary School is in Lobengula, a western suburb of Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 71766 Egagwini Rd, Lobengula West, PO Box 25, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09-531426, 09 520364, 09 520995.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.