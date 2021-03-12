Difference between revisions of "Sikhululekile Moyo"
In July 2018, Sikhululekile Moyo was elected to Ward 17 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1685 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Bulawayo Municipality with 1685 votes, beating Rossie Kandiero of Zanu PF with 1179 votes, Janeth Moyo of MDC-T with 603 votes, Sibongubuhle Sibanda of MDC-Alliance with 526 votes, Nqobizitha Moyo, independent with 405 votes, Revai Kawusiyo of NPF with 173 votes, Stanley Ndlovu of ZAPU with 169 votes Prince Mabizeni Sibanda of MRP with 91 votes and Nhlanhla Moyo of PRC with 80 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020