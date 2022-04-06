Difference between revisions of "Sikhululekile Moyo"
In July 2018, Sikhululekile Moyo was elected to Ward 17 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1685 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Bulawayo Municipality with 1685 votes, beating Rossie Kandiero of Zanu PF with 1179 votes, Janeth Moyo of MDC-T with 603 votes, Sibongubuhle Sibanda of MDC-Alliance with 526 votes, Nqobizitha Moyo, independent with 405 votes, Revai Kawusiyo of NPF with 173 votes, Stanley Ndlovu of ZAPU with 169 votes Prince Mabizeni Sibanda of MRP with 91 votes and Nhlanhla Moyo of PRC with 80 votes. [1]
Events
In March 2022, an election debate was organised for the six parliamentary candidates for Pumula. Theye were Sichelesile Mahlangu of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Albert Mhlanga – MDC Alliance, Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu PF, Richard Ncube of ZAPU and Thabani Tshuma an independent candidate. The debate series was organised by CITE in partnership with the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA). Only three candidates - ZAPU, MDC Alliance and the independent, turned up for the debate.
Bulawayo Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo openly campaigned for parliamentary candidate, Sichelesile Mahlangu, who failed to attend the event. She berated male candidates for failing to address women’s issues and therefore, advised residents to vote for Mahlangu. [2]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ Councillor riles Pumula by-election candidates, Cite, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: 5 April 2022
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020