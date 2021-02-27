Difference between revisions of "Silas Chigora"

In July 2018, Silas Chigora was elected to Ward 4 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 4656 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Bulawayo Municipality with 4656 votes, beating Beatrice Chigodora of Zanu PF with 1537 votes, Albert Bhebhe of MDC-T with 1008 votes, Mark Masinyazana Mbayiwa of ZAPU with 512 votes, Senzeni Vayi Ndlovu of PRC with 138 votes, Quiton Dean Chingoka, independent with 113 votes, Simba Blessing Mutangabende of UDA with 74 votes, Sydwell Nsindo, independent with 68 votes, Charles Masunda of NPF with 64 votes and Zakeo Tembo of ZIPP with 40 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

