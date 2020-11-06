Difference between revisions of "Silas Chikati"

In July 2018, Silas Chikati was elected to Ward 16 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 438 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chegutu RDC with 438 votes, beating Norwell Tichaona Muchenje of MDC-Alliance with 182 votes, Taurai Chitsa of PRC with 12 votes and Kudakwashe Chifamba of ZIPP with 12 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]