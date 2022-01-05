Difference between revisions of "Silas Mundawarara"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Silas Chiwasha Mundawarara''' was an early nationalist. One of the founding members of the UANC. He was the vice-President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia. * '''1971''' - Founde...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:55, 5 January 2022
Silas Chiwasha Mundawarara was an early nationalist. One of the founding members of the UANC. He was the vice-President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.
- 1971 - Founder Member of UANC. Chairman, Marimab Branch.
- 1975 - Member, Central Committee and National Executive, UANC.
- 1979 - Vice President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.
Minister of Information. Acting Minister of Health.
Treasurer-General of UANC.
- 1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland East, UANC [1]
Personal Details
Born: 6 January 1930, Dombosahwa.
Marriage: 1958, to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.
School / Education
Chogugudza School. Then Domboshawa, Msengezi and Marshal Hartley Primary schools.
1946 - Original student at Goromonzi. First government Secondary School established n Southern Rhodesia. Completed Cambridge Senior Certificate 1949.
1950 - Fort Hare. BSc, 1952.
1959 - Bachelor of Medicine (MB) and Bachelor of Surgery (ChB), University of Witwatersrand. Reputation as student of exceptional talent.
Service / Career
1959 - Harare Hospital.
1960 to 1970 - Rhodeisa Railways.
Exposed to ANC (SA) defiance campaigns in South Africa.
1966 - detained.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020