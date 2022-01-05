Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Silas Mundawarara"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Silas Chiwasha Mundawarara''' was an early nationalist. One of the founding members of the UANC. He was the vice-President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia. * '''1971''' - Founde...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:55, 5 January 2022

Silas Chiwasha Mundawarara was an early nationalist. One of the founding members of the UANC. He was the vice-President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

  • 1971 - Founder Member of UANC. Chairman, Marimab Branch.
  • 1975 - Member, Central Committee and National Executive, UANC.
  • 1979 - Vice President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

Minister of Information. Acting Minister of Health.
Treasurer-General of UANC.

Personal Details

Born: 6 January 1930, Dombosahwa.
Marriage: 1958, to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.

School / Education

Chogugudza School. Then Domboshawa, Msengezi and Marshal Hartley Primary schools.
1946 - Original student at Goromonzi. First government Secondary School established n Southern Rhodesia. Completed Cambridge Senior Certificate 1949.
1950 - Fort Hare. BSc, 1952.
1959 - Bachelor of Medicine (MB) and Bachelor of Surgery (ChB), University of Witwatersrand. Reputation as student of exceptional talent.

Service / Career

1959 - Harare Hospital.
1960 to 1970 - Rhodeisa Railways.
Exposed to ANC (SA) defiance campaigns in South Africa.
1966 - detained.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Silas_Mundawarara&oldid=113825"