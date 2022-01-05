''' Marriage ''' : ''' 1958 ''' , to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.

Marriage: 1958, to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.

Silas Chiwasha Mundawarara was an early nationalist. One of the founding members of the UANC. He was the vice-President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

1971 - Founder Member of UANC. Chairman, Marimab Branch.

- Founder Member of UANC. Chairman, Marimab Branch. 1975 - Member, Central Committee and National Executive, UANC.

- Member, Central Committee and National Executive, UANC. 1979 - Vice President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.



Minister of Information. Acting Minister of Health.

Treasurer-General of UANC.



Personal Details

Born: 6 January 1930, Domboshawa.

Marriage: 1958, to Priscilla Mankai, of Springs, Transvaal.

School / Education

Chogugudza School. Then Domboshawa, Msengezi and Marshal Hartley Primary schools.

1946 - Original student at Goromonzi. First government Secondary School established n Southern Rhodesia. Completed Cambridge Senior Certificate 1949.

1950 - Fort Hare. BSc, 1952.

1959 - Bachelor of Medicine (MB) and Bachelor of Surgery (ChB), University of Witwatersrand. Reputation as student of exceptional talent.



Service / Career

1959 - Harare Hospital.

1960 to 1970 - Rhodeisa Railways.

Exposed to ANC (SA) defiance campaigns in South Africa.

1966 - detained.



Events

Further Reading